UK PM Starmer suffers first leadership setback

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suffered his first setback since taking charge at 10 Downing Street in July after one of his members of Parliament resigned from the Labour Party, delivering a scathing attack on his leadership.

Rosie Duffield, MP for Canterbury in Kent, will now sit in the House of Commons as an Independent after her resignation letter published in ‘The Sunday Times’ attacked the Labour leader’s “cruel and unnecessary” policies amid an ongoing expensive free gifts ow.

Duffield claimed there were many “last straws” that led to her decision to resign, but her main reason to step down this weekend is over the government’s programme of unpopular policies.

“They are cruel and unnecessary and affect hundreds of thousands of our poorest, most vulnerable constituents. This is not what I was elected to do. It is not even wise politics, and it certainly is not ‘the politics of service’,” writes Duffield in her resignation letter. The MP goes on to state that she has no confidence in the Labour PM’s commitment to deliver the “so-called change” he promised during the general election campaign and that she could not look her “constituents in the eye and tell them that anything has changed”.