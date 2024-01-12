UK PM Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Ukraine

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on a surprise visit after unveiling GBP 2.5 billion for 2024-25 in military aid to the country locked in conflict with Russia, an increase of GBP 200 million on the previous two years.

Sunak met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a historic UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, intended as the first step in developing what Downing Street described as an “unshakeable 100-year partnership” with Ukraine.

The pact commits the UK to consult with Ukraine in the event it is ever attacked by Russia again, and to provide “swift and sustained” assistance for their defence. “I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come,” said

Sunak in Kyiv.