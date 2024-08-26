UK PM prepares for 1st Downing Street keynote speech

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing for his first Downing Street keynote speech since being elected last month and ahead of Parliament resuming after its summer recess.

According to ‘The Sunday Times’, some members of the public will be invited to the Rose Garden speech on Tuesday in a signal that the Labour Party leader intends to do things differently from his Conservative Party predecessors.

In keeping with a theme the government has already struck amid major announcements since the July 4 general election, Starmer will caution the public that things will get worse before they can get better due to the state of things his government has inherited after 14 years of Tory leadership.

Excerpts of the speech, which is scheduled a week before the House of Commons resumes, refer to Labour inheriting “not just an economic black hole but a societal black hole”.

“And that is why we have to take action and do things differently. Part of that is being honest with people - about the choices we face. And how tough this will be. Frankly, things will get worse before we get better,” Starmer is expected to say.

The speech will foreshadow the government’s Autumn budget statement.