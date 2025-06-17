UK PM appoints MI6 spy agency’s first-ever female chief

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the “historic” appointment of Blaise Metreweli as the first female chief of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, in the 116-year history of the organisation.

Commonly referred to as ‘C’, the international spy agency’s chief has operational responsibility for MI6 and is the only publicly named member of the organisation, accountable to Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Metreweli, 47, has been promoted from current role as Director General, or ‘Q’, responsible for technology and innovation in MI6 and has previously held a director-level role at MI5 – the UK’s domestic security service.

“The historic appointment of Blaise Metreweli comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital,” Starmer said on Sunday.

“The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale – be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services,” he said.

Metreweli will succeed Sir Richard Moore, who leaves the service in the autumn later this year.

“I’d like to thank Sir Richard Moore for his dedicated service, and I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our county and keep our people safe – the foundation of my Plan for Change,” added Starmer.

The new spy chief expressed her pride and honour in leading the security service which she has been a part of since 1999 as a career intelligence officer, having joined the Security Service as a case officer.

“MI6 plays a vital role – with MI5 and GCHQ [Government Communications Headquarters] – in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners,” said the new ‘C’.

Metreweli, who studied Anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge University, has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe.