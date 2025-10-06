UK plans new police powers in crackdown on repeat protests

London: Britain’s police forces will be granted new powers to impose restrictions on repeat protests, the UK government said on Sunday – a day after nearly 500 arrests were made at a London march in support of the banned group Palestine Action.

The new powers, details of which will be laid out in the coming weeks, will allow senior officers to consider the “cumulative impact” of previous protest activity.

If a protest has taken place at the same site for weeks on end, and caused repeated disorder, the police will have the authority to instruct organisers to hold the event somewhere else, the UK Home Office said.

A breach of such conditions will result in arrest and prosecution. “The right to protest is a fundamental freedom in our country. However, this freedom must be balanced with the freedom of their neighbours to live their lives without fear,” said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.agencies