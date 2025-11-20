UK issues warning to Russian spy ship on edge of its waters

London: The UK on Wednesday issued a stark warning to Russia over a spy ship it said has been operating on the edge of its waters north of Scotland and even directed lasers at Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey used an address in London to not only caution Russian President Vladimir Putin against his ship moving any further into British territorial waters, but also to stress the need for Britain to “step up” munitions production in the face of global tensions, including “armed conflict” between India and Pakistan.

He said that RAF pilots have been monitoring the Russian vessel named Yantar since it entered the UK’s wider waters over the last few weeks because it poses a threat to the country’s undersea infrastructure.

“My message to Russia and to Putin is this: We see you. We know what you’re doing. And if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready,” said Healey.

“We deployed a Royal Navy frigate to monitor and RAF P-8 planes to monitor and track this vessel’s every move, during which the Yantar directed lasers at our pilots. That Russian action is deeply dangerous and this is the second time this year that this ship, the Yantar, has deployed to UK waters,” the minister said.

The ship is part of a Russian fleet, which the UK stressed was not just a

naval operation.