UK is my home: Sunak dismisses post-election relocation jibe

London: Rishi Sunak was on Tuesday forced to counter stinging criticism from a Conservative Party peer that the British Prime Minister was planning to “disappear” to California after damaging the party “beyond repair”, saying the UK was his home and he has no plans to relocate his family to the US after the general election on July 4.

The British Indian leader told voters on the campaign trail in Amersham, south-east England, that he

was surprised at Lord Zac Goldsmith’s comments posted on social media this week as he had not spoken to the former Foreign Office minister for a long time.

The 44-year-old father of two school-going daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, said he had no intention of pulling them out of their schools in the UK and relocating.

“I’m surprised that Lord Goldsmith, who I don’t think I’ve spoken to in a very long time, seems to have some sort of intimate knowledge of my family’s arrangements,” Sunak told a group of Tory supporters.

Asked about the prospect of relocating to the US, the UK-born MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire: “Of course not, my kids are at

school, this is my home and as I said earlier my football team [Southampton FC] just got promoted to the Premier League so I intend to spend many more happy days watching them at St Mary’s [Stadium].”