UK: Indian-origin woman raped

London: A 20-year-old woman, locally identified as being of Indian heritage, was attacked in a “racially aggravated” rape in the West Midlands region of England over the weekend.

The police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of rape after

a manhunt was launched in the wake of the attack on Saturday evening.

The West Midlands Police said they were called to the Park

Hall area of Walsall following concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress

in the street.