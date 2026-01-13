UK in talks with NATO to counter Russia
LONDON: Britain is discussing with NATO allies how it can help beef up security in
the Arctic to counter threats from Russia and China, a government minister said Sunday.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the talks are “business as usual” rather than a response to recent threats by US President Donald Trump to take over Greenland.
Trump said Friday that he would like to make a deal to acquire Greenland to prevent Russia or China from taking it over.agencies
