UK in talks with NATO to counter Russia

BY Agencies13 Jan 2026 12:31 AM IST

LONDON: Britain is discussing with NATO allies how it can help beef up security in

the Arctic to counter threats from Russia and China, a government minister said Sunday.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the talks are “business as usual” rather than a response to recent threats by US President Donald Trump to take over Greenland.

Trump said Friday that he would like to make a deal to acquire Greenland to prevent Russia or China from taking it over.agencies

Agencies

Agencies


