UK hosts Strait of Hormuz military planning conference

London: The UK is organising a virtual Strait of Hormuz military planning conference on Tuesday to follow up on talks held last week to address navigation concerns through the important global shipping route.

The UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters at Northwood in north-west London was named as the host of the multinational meet, expected to involve over 40 nations, including many of those who participated in online discussions led by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on April 2.