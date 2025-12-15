UK hikes security near Jewish sites after attack in Aus

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, as he confirmed increased vigilance around Jewish sites across the country on Sunday.

The attack in Sydney was earlier described by Australian authorities as a terrorist attack targeted at members of the Jewish community celebrating the holy festival of Hanukkah, or Chanukah, at the time of the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police in London issued a statement in solidarity soon after, reiterating plans to bolster security around synagogues.

“The news that the Bondi beach attack was an antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families at a Chanukah event is sickening,” said Starmer.agencies