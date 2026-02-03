UK govt contacts police over alleged leaks to Epstein by British politician

London: The British government said Tuesday it had sent a file of material to police looking into allegations that Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson passed sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Detectives are assessing whether Mandelson should face a criminal investigation over leaks to the late sex offender.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his Cabinet that he was “appalled” by the revelations in newly released Epstein files, and was concerned there are more details still to emerge.

Starmer’s government is drawing up legislation to kick Mandelson,

a towering Labour figure for decades, out of Parliament and remove the noble title, Lord Mandelson, that comes with his lifetime membership in the House of Lords.

A trove of more than 3 million pages of Epstein-related documents released by the US Justice Department has brought excruciating revelations about 72-year-old Mandelson, who served in senior government roles under previous Labour governments and was UK ambassador to Washington until Starmer fired him in September over his ties to Epstein.

The newly released files contain details about Mandelson’s contacts with the disgraced financier, including emails passing on nuggets of political information, some of which critics say may have broken the law.

Police say they are reviewing reports of misconduct “to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation.”

Starmer spokesman Tom Wells said that the government had sent police its assessment that the Mandelson-Epstein documents contained “likely market-sensitive information” about the 2008 global financial crisis and its aftermath that shouldn’t have been shared outside of government.