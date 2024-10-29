UK, EU, Canada impose new sanctions on Myanmar’s military regime

London: The UK, EU and Canada Tuesday announced joint sanctions targeting the Myanmar military junta’s access to military material, equipment and funds.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the UK’s action will help to constrain the Myanmar military regime’s ability to conduct airstrikes on civilians, which amount to gross human rights violations.

The latest round of sanctions is against six entities involved either in providing aviation fuel to the Myanmar military or in the supply of restricted goods, including aircraft parts.

“The human rights violations taking place across Myanmar, including airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, by the Myanmar

military is unacceptable and the impact

on innocent civilians is intolerable,” said Catherine West, Minister for the Indo-Pacific in the FCDO.

“That is why today the UK is announcing fresh sanctions targeting the suppliers of equipment and aviation fuel to the Myanmar military.

Alongside the EU and Canada, we are today further constraining the military’s access to funds, equipment and resources,” she said.