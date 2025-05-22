UK court lifts block on Britain handing disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius

London: A British court said Thursday that the UK can transfer sovereignty over the contested and strategically located Chagos Islands to Mauritius, overturning a block that was imposed hours before the agreement was due to be signed.

High Court judge Martin Chamberlain said after a hearing on Thursday that an injunction barring the handover should be removed. He said “the public interest and the interests of the United Kingdom would be substantially prejudiced” if there was a further delay.

The UK government welcomed the ruling, saying “this deal is vital to protect the British people and our national security.”

The UK has agreed to hand Mauritius the Indian Ocean archipelago.