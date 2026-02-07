UK cops search 2 properties linked to Peter Mandelson

London: British police on Friday searched two properties linked to ex-ambassador Peter Mandelson as part of a probe into potential misconduct stemming from his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart said that “officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team are in the process of carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area.

“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man.”

Police are investigating Mandelson over potential misconduct in public office over documents suggesting he passed sensitive government information to Epstein a decade and a half ago. agencies