UK charity offers 20,000 pounds reward to convict Sikh woman’s rapists

London: UK’s crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers is offering 20,000 pounds as reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the racially aggravated rape of a Sikh woman in Oldbury, the local police force announced on Friday.

West Midlands Police said its investigation “continues at pace” following the attack on the woman in her 20s at Tame Road in Oldbury, Sandwell, last week. Some local community groups had expressed concerns

after a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of rape was released on bail, without being charged.

“We know that this attack has caused worry and concern for local people,” said Alan Edwards, West Midlands Regional Manager at Crimestoppers.