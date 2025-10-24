UK boosts security funding for mosques

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced a 10-million-pounds boost to security funding for the UK’s mosques and Muslim faith centres to protect them from hate crime and attacks.

The additional investment into the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme is aimed at providing security measures such as CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing, and security personnel services.

The scheme was created to protect mosques, Muslim community centres, and Muslim faith schools that have experienced or are vulnerable to hate crime.

“Britain is a proud and tolerant country. Attacks on any community are attacks on our entire nation and our values,”

said Starmer.