UK: Bomb disposal squad tackles ‘security incident’

LONDON: A bomb disposal squad was deployed as a “precaution” to the South Terminal of Gatwick Airport after it was evacuated and shut down on Friday morning following a “security incident” triggered by a suspect item in a piece of luggage. The Gatwick Airport, the UK’s second busiest airport after Heathrow, is around 45 km south of London.

Sussex Police implemented a security cordon at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal after a suspected prohibited item was found in luggage, causing significant disruption. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was deployed, and the terminal was evacuated as a precaution. Roads and transport services were also affected. Gatwick Airport stated that safety remained the top priority as investigations continued. Separately, a controlled explosion was carried out near the US Embassy in south London, with initial findings suggesting a hoax device.