UK begins detaining illegal small boat migrants under French returns treaty

London: The UK government said on Thursday that border force officials have begun detaining migrants who arrive on the country’s shores illegally on dangerous small boats as a new treaty becomes operational for returning some of them back across the English Channel to France.

The Home Office said detentions under the so-called “one in, one out” pilot scheme began on Wednesday afternoon, with those

held being taken to immigration removal centres pending their removal.

Under the new treaty, the UK will make referrals to France within three days, and the French authorities will be expected to respond within 14 days after which the next phase of preparing individuals for removal will be activated.

“Yesterday, under the terms of this groundbreaking new treaty, the first group of people to cross the Channel were detained after their arrival at Western Jet Foil and will now be held in detention until they can be returned to France,” said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“That sends a message to every migrant currently thinking of paying organised crime gangs to go to the UK that they will be risking their lives and throwing away their money if they get into a small boat.” she said.