UK bans junk food, TV, online ads to combat childhood obesity

London: A new ban on junk food advertising on television before 9 pm and online at all times came into force on Monday as part of the UK government’s crackdown on childhood obesity rates.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the ban on adverts for less healthy food and sugary drinks is expected to remove up to 7.2 billion calories from children’s diets each year.

It is also expected to reduce the number of children living with obesity by 20,000 and deliver around 2 billion pounds in benefits for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) over time. “By restricting adverts for junk food before 9 pm and banning paid adverts online, we can remove excessive exposure to unhealthy foods – making the healthy choice the easy choice for parents and children,” said Ashley Dalton, the UK’s Minister for Health. “We’re moving the dial from having the NHS treat sickness, to preventing it so people can lead healthier lives and so it can be there for us when we need it,” she said.

The DHSC claims evidence shows advertising influences what and when children eat, shaping preferences from a young age and increasing the risk of obesity and related illnesses.

According to official statistics, 22.1 per cent of children in England are living with either being overweight or obese at the start of primary school, and this rises to 35.8 per cent by the time they leave.agencies