‘UK bans entry of Islamic preacher’

London: Britain has banned the entry of an Islamic preacher over his defence of the extremist Hamas network in the wake of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, UK media reports claimed this week.

According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood revoked the travel authorisation of Dr Shadee Elmasry, a scholar from the US, days before he had been due to arrive for a series of talks in the UK.

Elmasry was scheduled for talks in Birmingham, Bolton and London from this weekend.