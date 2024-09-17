UK appoints new Border Force Commander to tackle illegal migrants

London: The UK on Monday appointed a new Border Force Commander with “unique expertise” to tackle the growing problem of illegal migrants crossing over to England in unsafe small boats across the English Channel and smashing the smuggling gangs facilitating the dangerous crossings.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Martin Hewitt as the new border chief just before an official visit to Rome for talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia

Meloni to learn from the country’s successes in the area, including a scheme of sending illegal migrants to Albania while their claims are processed.

It comes a day after eight people died in another mishap when a boat packed with migrants capsized in the Channel while crossing over to England from France.

“No more gimmicks. This government will tackle the smuggling gangs who trade the lives of men, women and children across borders,” said Starmer.

“Martin Hewitt’s unique expertise will lead a new era of international enforcement to dismantle these networks, protect our shores and bring order to the asylum system,” he said.

According to Downing Street, Hewitt has over 30 years of experience tackling serious crime as former Chair of the National Police

Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), having led strategic coordination across all UK police forces and played a critical role in shaping national responses to major security threats, including terrorism, organised crime and illegal migration.

His new role at the Border Security Command comes armed with enhanced powers and will coordinate the work of all our law

enforcement and intelligence agencies to lead joint investigations with European counterparts to address organised immigration crime.

“For too long, the criminal gangs who smuggle people through Europe have abused our borders in the name of profit, and they are responsible for the deaths

of scores of vulnerable, innocent people. We will dismantle them, bring them to justice and prevent them from using exploitation and deceit to fill their pockets,” said

Hewitt.