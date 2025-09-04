UK: 2 Telangana students killed, 5 injured in accident

London: Two students from Telangana have been killed in a two-car road collision at a major roundabout in Essex, south-east England, while five others sustained serious injuries, local police have said.

While Chaitanya Tarre, 23, died on the spot, Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21, succumbed to his injuries in hospital soon after the accident at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout early Monday.

Essex Police said two other men from east London who were

driving the cars at the time of the crash were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving before being released on bail.

“Sadly, one man died at the scene while another died in hospital. Specialist officers are supporting their families. Five other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries,” Essex Police said in a statement.