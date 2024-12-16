UK: 12-year-old girl charged with killing elderly man

London: A 12-year-old girl on Monday became the second person to be charged in connection with the killing of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli, who died following an assault while out walking his dog in a park near Leicester, eastern England, in September.

Leicestershire Police said the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to being a minor, appeared at Leicester Youth Court sitting at Leicester Magistrates’ Court charged with manslaughter. A 15-year-old boy, then aged 14, arrested following the fatal assault and charged with Kohli’s murder remains in custody.

“A 12-year-old girl has been charged following the death of Bhim Kohli in September. The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with manslaughter,” the police said.

Five children aged 12-14 years were arrested following the death of Kohli in hospital on September 2.

“Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family,” the

statement said.