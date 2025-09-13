UAE summons Israeli diplomat to condemn attack on Qatar

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates summoned Israel’s envoy in the country on Friday to condemn Israel’s attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar, increasing pressure on the country as Qatar’s top diplomat visits Washington.

The meeting Friday saw Emirati Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy “denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack” on Qatar, the UAE said. She called the assault “an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security.”

“The continuation of such hostile and provocative rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region toward extremely dangerous trajectories, and solidifies a situation that is unacceptable and cannot be overlooked,” the statement added. Israeli media reported on the meeting, but there was no immediate readout from the Israeli government. Al-Hashimy spoke to David Ohad Horsandi, the deputy head of the Israeli mission in the country.