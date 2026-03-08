UAE says Iran has fired 16 ballistic missiles, 117 drones in new barrages

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates says Iran has launched 16 ballistic missiles and over 117 drones in new barrages on Sunday.

The UAE's Defence Ministry says it intercepted all 16 missiles, while a 17th fell into the sea. It says it intercepted most of the drones, but four fell in UAE territory. The ministry said it is ready to “firmly confront” the threats.

Iran's president earlier Sunday threatened to increase attacks on US targets across the region in the face of ongoing Israeli and US strikes.

The Emirati statement did not specify the locations of Sunday's attacks.