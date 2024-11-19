Typhoon Man-yi leaves seven dead in landslide in Philippines

Manila: Typhoon Man-yi left at least seven people dead in a landslide, destroyed scores of houses and displaced large numbers of villagers before blowing away from the northern Philippines, worsening the crisis wreaked by multiple back-to-back storms, officials said Monday. Man-yi was one of the strongest of the six major storms to hit the northern Philippines in less than a month and had sustained winds of up to 195 km (125 miles) per hour when it slammed into the eastern island province of Catanduanes on Saturday night.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila and offered his prayers, announcing an additional $1 million in humanitarian aid for typhoon victims. He told Marcos he has authorised US troops to help Filipino forces provide lifesaving aid. Torrential rains and fierce wind unleashed by Man-yi set off a landslide early Monday in the northern town of Ambaguio in Nueva Vizcaya province that buried a house and killed seven people, including children, and injured three others inside, regional police chief Brig Gen Antonio P Marallag Jr said. Army troops, police and villagers were scrambling to search for three other people who were believed to have been entombed in avalanche of mud, boulders & uprooted trees,

Marallag said.