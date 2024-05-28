Typhoon leaves at least 7 dead and thousands displaced in Philippines

Manila: A typhoon has finally moved away from the Philippines, leaving at least seven people dead, mostly due to floods or

toppled trees, and forcing the closures of several seaports, stranding thousands of passengers, officials said Tuesday.

Typhoon Ewiniar crept by the country’s eastern coast late Friday night and lingered over the

Philippine islands for several days, before shifting northeastward away from the archipelago. All storm warnings were lifted Tuesday.

The typhoon’s shift in direction spared the densely populated capital, Manila, from a potentially damaging hit.

Ewiniar, locally known as Aghon, was last tracked Tuesday about 450 km (280 miles) east of the northern town of Basco in

Batanes province with sustained winds of 130 kph (81 mph) and gusts of up to 160 kph (99 mph), according to government forecasters.

At least six villagers drowned in floodwaters or died after being hit by falling trees during the sudden deluge in the hard-hit province of Quezon, provincial police said.

In southern Misamis Oriental province, a villager died when a tree fell and struck a motorcycle taxi

she was riding on with her sister as they were

on their way to school,

police said.agencies