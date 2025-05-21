Two of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza encircled by Israeli forces: Staff

Deir al-Balah: Two of northern Gaza’s last functioning hospitals have been encircled by Israeli troops, preventing anyone from leaving or entering the facilities, hospital staff and aid groups said this week, as Israel pursued its renewed offensive into the devastated Palestinian territory.

The Indonesian hospital and al-Awda hospital are among the region’s only surviving medical centers. Both have come under fire this week, including shelling at al-Awda that happened on Wednesday as The Associated Press spoke to its director on the phone.

A third hospital, Kamal Adwan, is out of service, its director said, citing Israeli troops and drones in its vicinity.

Israeli authorities issued evacuation orders Friday for large parts of northern Gaza ahead of attacks intended to pressure the Hamas militant group to release more hostages. New evacuation orders followed Tuesday.

All three hospitals and three primary health care centres are within the evacuation zone. Another two hospitals and four primary care centres are within 1,000 metres (yards) of the zone, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organisation.