Two more high profile Sri Lankan politicians arrested

Colombo: In continuation of the arrests of former parliamentarians on charges of corruption, two more political leaders in Sri Lanka were arrested after they surrendered at local courts on Friday.

These arrests come days after former president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on charges of corruption.

Rajitha Senaratne, a former minister, and Athuraliye Rathana, a former parliamentarian Buddhist monk, were both absconding and surrendered in the court on the day of hearing in their respective cases. A magistrate’s court remanded Senaratne until September 9 while Rathana was remanded until September 12 by the suburban Nugegoda court, police said.agencies