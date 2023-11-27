Two killed, 10 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan

Peshawar: At least two civilians were killed and 10 injured in a suicide bombing by a splinter group of the banned Pakistani Taliban terror group targeted a convoy of security forces in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

An explosives-laden two-wheeler hit the security forces convoy on its way to Bannu from the North Waziristan district near the Azad Mandi in Bannu Cantonment on Sunday, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group of the banned TTP terror group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, according to

the statement.