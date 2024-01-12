Two IO men to contest Mayor of London election

London: The election for the Mayor of London is scheduled for May 2 and the battleground of candidates challenging the incumbent, Sadiq Khan, is gradually expanding with two Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the race as independent candidates.

While businessman Tarun Ghulati, 63, had launched his mayoral campaign during a visit to India at the end of last year, property entrepreneur Shyam Bhatia, 62, is the latest entrant to the contest making up nearly a dozen candidates. Ghulati’s election tagline is “trust and growth” and Batra has gone for “ambassador of hope”. “There is a growing belief that the current incumbent has lost support and another major party contender is considered very uninspiring by the voters,” Ghulati told to a news agency.

The official nominations for those contesting the Mayor of London elections take place in March, at which point they must present their requisite support base by way of signatures and deposit.