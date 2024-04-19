Two Indian students die at scenic waterfall in Scotland

London: Two students from India who were studying at a university in the UK have been killed in a tragic drowning incident at a scenic waterfall in Scotland.

Police Scotland are yet to name the men from Andhra Pradesh in their 20s and a post-mortem is due to take place on Friday.

The incident took place at the Linn of Tummel near Blair of Atholl in Perthshire on Wednesday night when two men from a group of friends on an outing fell into the water and got into difficulty. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent boat teams and vessels to assist with the rescue efforts after their friends raised the alarm with the emergency services.

“Around 7 pm on Wednesday, April 17, we received a report of two men, aged 22 and 26 years, in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson. “Emergency services attended and following searches in the area, the bodies of two men were recovered from the water. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances however there would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding these deaths,” the spokesperson said.