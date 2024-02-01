Two held in connection with attack on Maldives’ Prosecutor General

Male: Two persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the “pre-planned” attack on the Prosecutor General of Maldives that left his arm fractured a day before, an incident that triggered a slugfest between President Mohamed Muizzu’s government and the Opposition. Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem was out jogging on a street in Male City on Wednesday morning when he was attacked with a hammer by two people on a motorbike.

Sun.mv, a news portal, reported that the Commissioner of Police Ali Shujau, in a press briefing, said the two suspects were arrested shortly before the news conference but declined to disclose any details regarding the suspects, even their

gender and age.