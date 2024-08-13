Two deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank resign

Dhaka: Days after the resignation of the Bangladesh Bank governor, two deputy governors and the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (BFUI) have resigned following the directives from the interim government, a media report said on Monday.

Additionally, an adviser to the central bank has also submitted his resignation to the governor, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

On Friday, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons. His resignation was part of a broader wave of departures from various institutions of the country following the recent fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

It was reported that the Ministry of Finance informed them on Sunday that they must submit their resignation letters by 1 pm on Monday, the report said.

Following this directive, deputy governors Kazi Saidur Rahman and Md Khurshid Alam submitted their resignation letters in the morning.

Masud Biswas, the head of the BFIU, the government agency responsible for investigating money laundering and suspicious transactions, also submitted his resignation to the secretary.

Similarly, Bangladesh Bank’s adviser, Abu Farah Md Nasser, submitted his resignation to the

governor.