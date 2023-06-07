Two dead in Virginia high school graduation shooting

The suspect in a shooting that left two dead and five others wounded after a Virginia high school graduation in downtown Richmond appeared in court on Wednesday. Suspect Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned on Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder, Colette McEachin, Richmond’s top prosecutor, said in an email to The Associated Press.

Pollard said he intends to hire an attorney, so the court continued the case until a hearing later this month, McEachin wrote. Pollard was ordered held without bond. Court records did not yet list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The gunfire erupted on Tuesday outside the state capital’s city-owned Altria Theatre.