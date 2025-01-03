Two dead, 18 hurt in California plane crash

FULLERTON (US): A small plane crashed into a furniture manufacturing building in Fullerton, Southern California, on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 18. It remains unclear whether the deceased were on board or inside the building, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

The plane, a single-engine Van’s RV-10, went down shortly after taking off from Fullerton Municipal Airport, just 10 kilometres from Disneyland. Security footage showed the aircraft tilted on its side before crashing, causing a fiery explosion.

The pilot had reported an emergency and intended to return to the airport, but the cause of the crash is unknown. The building housed Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery company.

Ten people were hospitalised, and eight were treated at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The crash follows another incident last November when a four-seat plane crashed near the airport, leaving two with moderate injuries. Fullerton is located 40 kilometres southeast of Los Angeles.