‘Turning point’: Macron on meeting with Trump

Washington: French President Emmanuel Macron travelled to Washington seeking to convince US President Donald Trump to stand by Europe’s side in his talks with Russia about ending the war in Ukraine. As Macron left the White House, he called the meeting a “turning point” — yet Trump made no promises. Macron was the first European leader to visit Trump since his re-election, aiming to capitalise on their friendship to urge Trump not to “be weak” in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has echoed Putin’s narrative and plans to have direct negotiations with Moscow have left European allies worried.