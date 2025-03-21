Turkiye’s oppn urges peaceful protests over mayor’s arrest

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s main opposition leader renewed calls for peaceful demonstrations on Friday following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Authorities expanded bans on protests, calling the move irresponsible.

Imamoglu was arrested in a dawn raid on Wednesday over alleged corruption and terror links, alongside other opposition figures. His detention is widely seen as an attempt to sideline him ahead of the 2028 presidential race. The government denies political motives, insisting on judicial independence. Since his arrest, thousands have rallied outside Istanbul’s city hall, with clashes erupting in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. The most violent incident occurred at Ankara’s Middle East Technical University, where police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse students. Over 50 people were detained, and 16 police officers injured.

Authorities in Ankara and Izmir imposed a five-day protest ban, following Istanbul’s earlier restrictions. However, opposition leader Ozgur Ozel urged mass peaceful demonstrations, blaming government “lawlessness” for public unrest.

Imamoglu’s arrest came days before his expected nomination as the Republican People’s Party’s presidential candidate. A symbolic election is planned nationwide on Sunday in solidarity.

Meanwhile, Borsa Istanbul’s benchmark index fell by 7 per cent, triggering temporary suspensions to prevent panic selling.