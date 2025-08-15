Turkiye to provide weapons, support to Syria
Ankara: Turkiye will provide weapons, military equipment, and logistical support to Syria under a newly signed defence cooperation agreement, Turkish Defence Ministry officials said Thursday.
The announcement came a day after Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Syria’s Defence Minister
Murhaf Abu Qasra signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on military training and consultancy, reinforcing Turkiye’s support to Syria’s interim
government. agencies
