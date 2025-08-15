MillenniumPost
World

Turkiye to provide weapons, support to Syria

BY Agencies15 Aug 2025 12:18 AM IST

Ankara: Turkiye will provide weapons, military equipment, and logistical support to Syria under a newly signed defence cooperation agreement, Turkish Defence Ministry officials said Thursday.

The announcement came a day after Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Syria’s Defence Minister

Murhaf Abu Qasra signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on military training and consultancy, reinforcing Turkiye’s support to Syria’s interim

government. agencies

