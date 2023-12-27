Turkiye hits 70 sites linked to Kurdish groups in Syria & Iraq
The action is the retaliation for the deaths of 12 soldiers in Baghdad
Turkiye has hit more than 70 sites allegedly linked to Kurdish groups in Syria and northern Iraq during airstrikes launched this week in retaliation for the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers in Iraq, the defense minister said Wednesday.
At least 59 Kurdish militants were killed in the strikes as well as in land clashes, Yasar Guler said in a video message to top military officials which was posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“Our pain is great, but our determination is complete,” Guler said. “We avenged (the deaths) of our precious children and we will continue to do so.” There was no immediately statement from Kurdish groups and the 59 deaths could not be independently verified.
On Friday, militants affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, attempted to infiltrate a
Turkish base in northern
Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Turkish officials said. Six Turkish soldiers
were killed in the ensuing firefight. The following
day, six more Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes
with the Kurdish militants. Turkiye responded by launching strikes against sites that officials said were associated with the PKK in Iraq and Syria.
A spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said at least eight
civilians were killed in the
airstrikes in northeast Syria
on Monday. The Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, said
12 others were wounded.
Turkiye insists it takes
utmost care to avoid civilian casualties and harm to cultural heritage.
The PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq, has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkiye and is considered a terror organization by Turkiye’s Western allies, including the U.S. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the
conflict in 1984.