Turkiye battles deadly wildfires as Greece brings blaze in Crete

Ankara: Firefighters in Turkiye remained locked in a battle to contain flames tearing through forested hillsides in the west of the country on Friday, while similar wildfires in neighbouring Greece were largely brought under control.

Wildfires that broke out in at least five locations across Turkiye’s Aegean coastal province of Izmir fuelled by soaring temperatures, strong winds, and low

humidity have killed two people, forced the evacuation of tens of thousands and damaged some 200 homes.

Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said Friday that firefighters, supported by water-dropping aircraft, remained on the ground battling a deadly wildfire near the town of Odemis for a third day. Elsewhere, emergency crews worked to halt the spread of a new blaze that broke out late Thursday near the district of Buca.

The fire near Odemis claimed two lives — a forestry worker who died Thursday trying to contain the flames, and an 81-year-old resident who succumbed to smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

“Our intense air and land fight to control the fires in Odemis and Buca,” continues, the minister said on X, without providing

further details.