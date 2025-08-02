Turkish, Italian, Libyan leaders meet to address migration and Libya’s stability
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah in Istanbul on Friday for a summit centered on addressing migration, enhancing cooperation, and supporting Libya’s political stability.
A statement issued by Meloni’s office following the closed-door session said the three discussed strengthening cooperation in the Mediterranean region, starting with the management of migration flows.
