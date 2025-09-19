Turkey warns Cyprus’ Israeli air defence system could destabilise island

Ankara: Turkey is closely monitoring Cyprus’ reported procurement of an Israeli air defence system, Turkish officials said Thursday, warning that the move could destabilise a “fragile balance” on the divided island.

Turkish defence ministry officials expressed concerns over reports suggesting that an Israeli-made Barak MX integrated air defence system had been delivered to Cyprus. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations, said Cyprus’ ongoing armament efforts would threaten peace and stability on the island and may lead to “dangerous consequences.”

The Mediterranean island has been split along ethic lines since 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup that aimed to unify the island with Greece.

Only Turkey recognises a 1983 Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third where Turkey continues to maintain more than 35,000 troops.

The Israeli ground-based system is capable of simultaneously intercepting missiles, drones and aircraft from as far as 150 kilometres away. Its deployment would mark a significant upgrade to Cyprus’ defence shield, which had until recently only consisted of Soviet-era weapons, such as the BUK M1-2 missile system.

Cyprus’ defense minister, Vasilis Palmas, said in an interview with The

Associated Press last year that bolstering the country’s defense capacity is critical for the island nation, which is located close to the war-torn Middle East.

Turkey regards the deployment of the Israeli system as a security threat.

In 1997, Cyprus’ plans to deploy Russian-made S-300 air defense missiles

triggered a standoff with Turkey, which threatened military action.

The tensions de-escalated after Cyprus agreed to transfer the

missiles to Greece.