Turkey detains 37 over ‘provocative’ social media posts

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities detained 37 people for sharing “provocative” content online, amid a wider crackdown following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The opposition leader was detained over alleged corruption and terror links, sparking protests and market turmoil. Critics call it a move to extend President Erdogan’s rule. Prosecutors accuse Imamoglu of financial misconduct and links to Kurdish groups. German Chancellor Scholz condemned the arrest, calling it a blow to democracy and EU-Turkey relations.