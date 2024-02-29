‘Turkey bears responsibility for possible war crimes in Syria’

Human Rights Watch said on Thursday that Turkey bears responsibility for some of the abuses and possible war crimes committed in Syria, mostly against Kurdish residents in northern Syria.

The New York-based watchdog said the abuses were committed by Turkish forces and also armed factions backed by Ankara in areas they control in northern Syria.

As an occupying power in northern Syria, Turkey has had the responsibility to restore public order and safety, protect residents and hold those responsible for abuses accountable, the report said.