TTP’s most wanted terrorist killed in Pak

Peshawar: One of the most wanted terrorist commanders of the Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group was among the two militants killed during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

The police said it challenged the bike riding terrorists on main Timergara road in Lower Dir district on Thursday after receiving intelligence about the presence of TTP fighters in the vicinity and killed two militants, including Hafeezullah alias “Kochwan”.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Hafeezullah was the most wanted TTP terrorist and was involved in major terror attacks.

He carried a bounty of PKR 10 million on his head, the ISPR said in a statement. Earlier, a counter terrorism department (CTD) official said Hafeezullah carried a bounty of PKR 5 million on his head. “Hafeezullah’s body confirmed, and efforts are underway to identify the other,” the official said.