TTP agrees to withdraw from Pak’s Tirah Valley

Peshawar: The banned TTP has agreed to withdraw from Pakistan’s Tirah Valley following talks with local elders on Monday, bringing temporary relief to the violence-hit border region in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A tribal elder involved in the negotiations told PTI that a delegation of local elders met Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

commanders and reminded them of a written agreement signed on August 4, under which militants had pledged not to use local homes for attacks or subversive activities.

The ongoing clashes between security forces and militants have severely affected the local population, the elders said, adding that some armed groups were still occupying private houses and forcing residents to evacuate.

The group also reminded TTP leaders of their August 5 assurance that civilians would not be used as human shields. Expressing

anger over repeated violations, the elders warned the group for repeatedly violating the peace pact.

Following the talks, TTP commanders agreed to vacate all hideouts in private residences and withdraw from the area.

The elders also persuaded security officials to lift a curfew that had been in place for several days.

Many families had earlier fled the valley amid heavy gunfire during the ongoing military operation.