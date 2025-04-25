Trump’s US election overhaul call in spotlight

washington: State and local election officials from across the country are meeting Thursday to consider President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks major changes to how elections are run, the first time those in charge of the nation’s voting will formally gather to weigh in on its implications.

The US Election Assistance Commission’s Standards Board, which is holding a public hearing in North Carolina, is a bipartisan advisory group of election officials from every state that meets annually.

The commission, an independent federal agency, is at the centre of Trump’s executive order. The March 25 order directs the commission to update the national voter registration form to include a proof-of-citizenship requirement, revise guidelines for voting systems and withhold federal money from any state that continues to accept ballots after Election Day.

Voting rights groups, the Democratic Party and Democratic officials in 21 states have sued, arguing that the Republican president is exceeding his authority under the Constitution and interfering with states’ power to set election rules. They want to block the commission from taking action to implement the executive order.

The Constitution says it’s up to states to determine the “times, places and manner” of how elections are run, while Congress has the power to “make or alter” regulations for presidential and congressional elections. It does not grant the president any authority over how elections are administered.

Congress created the Election Assistance Commission after the 2000 presidential election. The order outlines acceptable documents as a US passport, a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or official military ID that “indicates the applicant is a citizen”, or a government-issued photo ID accompanied by proof

of citizenship.