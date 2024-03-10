Trump’s third Presidential nomination has never been in doubt

Sydney: Donald Trump’s political obituary has been written many times. His dominant performance in the Super Tuesday Republican primaries marks one more instance of him outlasting those who counted him out.

While Trump has yet to officially clinch the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential contest, his near-sweep of the Super Tuesday primaries indicates there’s no further electoral pathway for Nikki Haley, his last remaining GOP challenger.

Since Trump first ran for the presidency in 2015, there have been many moments that could have ended his political career, including: The 2016 release of the Access Hollywood tape in which he appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women his antagonism towards war hero John McCain in 2015 and the families of slain American soldiers and disabled veterans his comments after the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 when he said there were “very fine people” among a group of white supremacists his first impeachment in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress his handling of the COVID pandemic, which killed 400,000 Americans while he was in office and his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, which led, most notably, to charges that he incited the January 6 Capitol insurrection and his second impeachment.

The latter stands out, in particular, because many observers thought Trump’s political career was over after January 6, 2021. This was particularly true for Republican elites who may have publicly praised Trump while he was in office, but privately longed for his departure from public life.

Even one of the shrewdest congressional leaders of the last century, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, could not foresee the ironclad grasp that Trump would maintain over the Republican Party for nearly a decade.

Indeed, McConnell and other Republicans lambasted Trump after the 2021 insurrection, but ultimately decided not to vote to convict him in the second impeachment trial over his conduct on January 6. The reason: they assumed Trump’s departure from politics was a foregone conclusion.

A vote to convict him, Republicans appear to have concluded, would not only be redundant because Trump was never expected to return to prominence, but would also cause unnecessary damage to their own political careers.

Why Trump is winning the GOP nomination again

Trump’s departure from the White House in 2021 and time out of office brought yet another opportunity for his detractors to perform hasty last rites for his political prospects. For example, many of the Republican candidates he endorsed in the 2022 midterm elections performed poorly, contributing to one of the GOP’s worst midterm performances in modern history.

This led many Republican and conservative elites to conclude that irrespective of any moral objections to Trump, he was an electoral loser who merited abandonment. Many conservatives pivoted to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the heir apparent to the former president. Others pined for South Carolina Senator Tim Scott or Haley, a former UN ambassador and governor, as the next face of the Republican Party.

But ultimately none of these potential successors was able to garner anywhere close to the support of the former president. Haley’s lacklustre performance on Super Tuesday is one more clear piece of evidence of that. Tellingly, nearly all of Trump’s GOP rivals in 2024 have at one point or another warmly endorsed him, denounced the criminal indictments against him, and even pledged to support his 2024 campaign regardless of whether

he is convicted.